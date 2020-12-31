Linda Ashby
Pleasant Grove, Utah
1942 ~ 2020
Linda Lu Hendrickson Ashby, 78, our beloved wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away at home early Sunday morning, December 27, 2020 after a brief illness. Linda was born February 15, 1942 to Julian Clay and Leah Rickenbach Hendrickson in Glenwood, UT.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Stan; children: Barry (Wendi) Christensen and John Christensen; step-children: Jerald Ashby, Mary Lee Moore, Karl Ashby, Pamela Campbell and Randall Ashby; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Stan Hendrickson and Craig Hendrickson; and her sisters: Leanna Parsons and Lynette (Dell) Robison.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Curt Christensen; and brother Bruce Hendrickson.
Linda graduated from Richfield High School in 1960 and later from LDS Business School. She worked at the Richfield Commercial and Savings Bank for a number of years. She then worked for Dr. Worley in the Richfield Clinic. Following that, she worked as the payroll supervisor for L. A. Young Sons Construction Co. in Richfield, after which she worked as the payroll supervisor for ProBenefit Staffing in Salt Lake City. She loved all of her jobs and was always appreciated for her outstanding work ethic and accuracy.
Following divorces, Linda and Stanley Ashby were married December 16, 1988 in Salt Lake City. Their marriage was solemnized in the Jordan River Temple on May 19, 2001.
Linda served for many years as a faithful visiting teacher in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. More recently she and Stan were serving together as Primary teachers, arguably one of the most enjoyable experiences they have ever had. Linda loved all of the children and sisters she associated with in her callings, which resulted in many cherished friendships and memories.
Many of Linda's acquaintances perhaps did not realize it, but Linda had an amazingly keen sense of humor. Her relationship with Stan included lots of kind, loving teasing and a lot of laughter. They enjoyed reading scriptures and newspapers together, and even their political views were always in sync. Some of Linda's fondest memories came when she had the opportunity to babysit her young grandchildren. The highlight was playing board games and trying to teach young children how to "play by the rules." She was amazed at how creative kids could be when they tried to reinterpret the rules to their advantage. However, most important was Linda's love and concern for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worried about them and continuously prayed for their protection and success.
Linda, you will be sorely missed, but we are so grateful to know that our separation is only temporary. Until we meet again, know that we love you and appreciate all you did for others.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield, Utah.. A viewing for family members will be held prior to the services from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 pm. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Linda's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.