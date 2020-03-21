1946-2020
Linda Elizabeth Bishop, 73, of Orem, Utah passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. She was born June 6, 1946 in San Bernardino, California to Jay Heber Bishop and LueRue Evans. Linda loved family, friends, family history, her cocker spaniels, and crocheting. She worked as an administrative assistant for the church and LDS Philanthropies. She had a huge heart and will be missed. Survivors include her sisters Carolyn Arnold, JoAnne (Bruce) Embry and nine nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gary. Private graveside services will be held by her family. Burial in the Orem City Cemetery.