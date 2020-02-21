1939-2020
Linda Lee Phipps Lowe, age 80, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away February 19, 2020, in her home. Linda was born August 30, 1939, in Eureka, Utah, to John Curtis and Clara Evans Phipps. She married Douglas Allan Lowe on July 10, 1957, in Spanish Fork, Utah. They were later sealed in November of 1958. Together, they were blessed with eight children.
Linda is survived by her husband, Douglas Lowe; her brother, Blaine Phipps; and her children: Allan (Marie) Lowe, Shelly (Kent) Erickson, Curtis (Gretchen) Lowe, Ron (Sherylyn) Lowe, Mark (Sabrina) Lowe, Sherri (Daren) Hunt, Matthew (Jennifer) Lowe, Cara (Cody)Nielsen; 36 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many foster grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Don, Carol, and Lois; grandson, Jason Churchill; and great-granddaughter, Jordan Erickson.
Funeral service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Spanish Fork 2nd Ward Chapel, 485 West Center Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. A visitation will also be held at the church from 9:45 – 10: 45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
As Mom always says, “It’s never goodbye . . . we’ll see you later.”
