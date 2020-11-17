Linda Leona LeGaye
April 19, 1947 - November 12, 2020
Linda Leona LeGaye died peacefully in her sleep at Lakeridge Elderly Care Center, Assisted living in Orem on November 12th 2020 (7:25pm). She is preceded in death by father Grant V. Gay mother Sarah (Leona) Reynold's Gay. Linda is survived by her son Johnnie (John) Wesley Walker daughter Jennifer Walker Lawler her Son-in-law Jason Dean Lawler and they have two grandchildren Kaden John Walker Lawler (Redd) and Kiara Le Lawler. Linda was born on April 19th 1947 In SLC Utah. Linda married Ned W Walker where she has her two children they married 20 July 1974 and was later divorced. She was an active member of the LDS church serving in numerous organizations. She was known for her unselfish and loving service. She was a runway model for Dior and worked doing In store demos until having a diabetic stroke which caused her to lose the loss of her left eye 7 yrs prior to her death. She was on Hospice for a yr and a half before her passing. Her funeral will take place this Wednesday at the Walker Sanderson Mortuary directions 646 East 800 North # 4241 Orem Utah 84097 Thank You- The Lawler's and The Walker's
