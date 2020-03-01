1939-2020
Linda Lou Kelly Metcalf passed away on February 26, 2020 at her home in Cedar Fort, Utah after a courageous battle with bile duct cancer. She departed this life surrounded by her family who gathered to spend her final precious hours together.
Linda was born on October 13, 1939 in Los Angeles, California to Louis Arthur and Ruby Jewel Cornelison Kelly. She was raised in southwestern Missouri, where she attended Republic High School near Springfield. She married Daniel Edward Metcalf, son of Daniel Harrison Metcalf and Violet Ida Ridenour, on June 7, 1958 in St. John’s Lutheran church in Monett, Missouri. They were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple on June 6, 1964. Linda and Dan together raised seven children, living first in northern California, then Utah, where they moved in 1967, living in Utah County: Provo, Orem, Salem, and Cedar Fort. They also resided in Blue Diamond, Nevada for a short time.
Linda possessed a warm and happy personality, always assuming the best in people. Her ability to make anyone feel better about themselves was obvious to those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her blunt honesty, laughter and ability to cheer anyone up will be missed. Linda loved all things bright and beautiful, from flowers to clothing to making quilts, leaving many beautiful examples for her posterity to enjoy. In addition to quilting, she took pride in repairing and patching her husband’s work clothing and many other sewing projects. She loved being in charge of her household and is famous in the family for the ability to remove any stain. She and Dan liked to watch old movies, visit flea markets and antique stores. She enjoyed traveling with Dan in their motorhome to Missouri, Bluegrass music festivals, and the steam engine and antique machinery show. She loved eating out, dressing up, looking nice, and wearing various items from her large collection of jewelry. She loved flowers, family pictures (she would proudly treat visitors to a tour of her many photos of children, grand and great-grandchildren), vegetable gardening and tending her chickens. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities in the Relief Society, Sunday School, Primary and other callings. Linda and Dan also completed a two-year service mission for the church, providing employment and job training assistance. Linda’s example of faith has helped to inspire many of her children and grandchildren to serve missions in various parts of the world.
She is survived by her husband Dan, children Teresa Jean (Kim) Metcalf-Peterson, Kathleen Marie (Rance) Thomas, Daniel Edward (Lynne) Metcalf Jr., Timothy Jon (Alice) Metcalf, Matthew Harrison Metcalf, Amanda Joy (Travis) Yates, and Melissa Anne (Clint) Jackson; 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Rosalind Kelly Barrow, brother Martin Kelly, sister Ann Kelly McAvoy, and brother Stephen Louis Kelly. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Roger and Lawrence.
Funeral services will be held on Mar. 5, 2020 at the Cedar Fort Ward chapel located at 185 East Center Street, Cedar Fort, Utah at 11 a.m. preceded by a brief viewing at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the Cedar Fort Cemetery (100 West 200 South, Cedar Fort, Utah), following the service. Funeral services will be provided by Rasmussen Mortuary of Mount Pleasant, Utah. Online condolences: rasmussenmortuary.com.