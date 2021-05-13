1947 — 2021
Linda Mae Brailsford Tobler, 73, passed away quietly surrounded by family at home on the afternoon of May 6, 2021.
She was soft spoken but had a firm testimony of and love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, which she embodied in all that she did. She was always supportive of her husband Richard throughout his career and in their church callings. They often opened their home to family, friends and strangers with caring, compassion, and open arms.
Linda has 25 grandchildren with one grandchild and her first great-grandchild on the way. They were a source of great joy in her life. She was well known for her compassion and she opened her arms to all that were in need. She was often found in the kitchen preparing delights for family and friends. She shared herself through service to others.
Linda Tobler is survived by her children Brent (Pamela) Tobler, SheriAnn (Cary) Rollins, KayLynn (Jason) Duersch, Ryan (Tiffany) Tobler, KaraLee (Ryan) Coatney, Jason (Bailey) Tobler, and Aaron (Shelby) Tobler; and her siblings Russell Brailsford, Bruce Brailsford, and Janet Lowe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Shirley Brailsford, husband, Richard Tobler, a son, Weston Tobler, and a granddaughter, MelLinda Duersch.
Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend will be missed greatly. She loved the children of the world with such warmth that the world is a better place because of her!
A viewing will be held at the Walker-Sanderson Mortuary at 646 E. 800 N., Orem, Utah, on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. An additional viewing will be Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. and the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Orem 7th Ward chapel, 365 S. 900 E., Orem. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery. Full Obituary and condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Share your love with someone today for as you give, so shall it be given in return.