1946 — 2019
Linda Payne Johnson passed away peacefully during the night on Nov. 9, 2019. Linda was born in 1946 in Provo, Utah. She was the youngest of three children and only daughter of Afton and Velma Payne. Linda had an incredible love for books and reading that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Linda spent her lifetime combining her love for music with her love for teaching others. She was a gifted pianist that had been classically trained. She taught piano lessons locally for over 50 years and has taught 1000’s of people (mostly youth) in the Provo area to play the piano. Linda’s greatest joy came from her family and particularly in giving gifts to them. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Grandma J was the best gift giver and loved to put together gift packages for all of her kids and grands, her greatest love however was spending time with family and having them around her. Linda was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving (most often in musical capacities). Linda was married to her high school sweetheart, Dan Johnson, in 1964. They were both proud Provo High Bulldogs.
They had 6 children: Laurie Kreek (who passed earlier this year) (Steve), Suzy Messersmith Cabezas, Amy McKee (Patrick), Jason Johnson (Rachal), Angie Lewis (Jon), Debi Dix (Brandon), 20 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren that were the love of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents (Afton and Velma), her brothers Bob and Doug, and her daughter Laurie.
Funeral services for Linda Payne Johnson will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Grandview 14th Ward Chapel, 1122 Grand Avenue, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, November 13, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.