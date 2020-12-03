Linda R. Adams
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Linda R. Adams, a beloved wife, sister, and mother. She was 68 years old. She returned to her heavenly family on Sunday, November 29, 2020 when she developed multiple intracranial hemorrhages whilst receiving treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia in the Intensive Care Unit at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. She was surrounded by her husband and children, along with the caring thoughts and prayers of all those who loved and knew her.
She was born to Margaret (Boswell) and Vincent Jones on December 7, 1951 in Payson, Utah, and was raised in Tooele. She was the oldest of her siblings Debi, Keven, and David, and developed her passion for motherhood as she assisted her mom with tending and caring for them. She developed a secondary passion for fast cars when her father gave her a 1965 Ford Mustang, she even served as the secretary of the Utah Mustang Club. She loved the exhilaration of speed, was never afraid of a race, and was always determined to win.
She was married and eternally sealed to her "Huggy-Bear" and eventual "Stupid Man!", DeLoy Adams, on February 16, 1973 in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent 47 years together building a life for themselves whilst accumulating memories and knickknacks from the places they visited. She cherished the fun times and challenges that they tackled together. She enjoyed baking, and especially loved setting a pie to cool in the kitchen window knowing DeLoy would smell it as he got out of his truck after work.
She accepted her first and foremost calling in this world when she became a mother. She bore four children, Jeremy, Carrie, Bryan, and Shaun, but was a mother to any she could take under her wing. She loved teaching, singing, and reading stories to her kids. She was a compassionate and dedicated mom in every way she could be. You would never want for shelter or food in her house, no matter who you were.
Lastly, but certainly not least, she was blessed with the virtue of kindness towards others, believing strongly that the pure love of Christ, charity, was the greatest gift she could share. She would chat and listen to perfect strangers and offer them help when she saw they were in need. Such was the character and quality of Linda.
Memorial and funereal services have been arranged to take place Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Saratoga Hills 5th Ward Meetinghouse, 1273 S. Regal View Drive in Saratoga Springs, Utah. The viewing service will commence at 9:00am, followed by the funeral service at 10:00am. She will be interred at the Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' policy, only 100 guests may be within the building at one time. Social distancing, and masks (or a face shield) are required.