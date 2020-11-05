Linnea Smith Barney
Linnea Smith Barney passed away at her home in Orem, Utah, on November 3, 2020, at the age of 84. She was a beloved mother and wife, a dedicated and skilled nurse, a talented musician and singer, an accomplished civic leader, and a faithful Latter-day Saint.
She was born in Snowflake, Arizona, on September 11, 1936, to Cleona Olsen Smith and Foss Smith. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Barney, three brothers, and seven children; Randall (Sylvia) Barney, Coleman (Kaylene) Barney, Kevan (Denise) Barney, Dalin Cyra, Maren Barney, Nathan (Paula) Barney, and Nicholas (Dagmara) Barney. Also 26 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and sent at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com