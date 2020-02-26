Lionel Karl Averett Feb 26, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lionel Karl Averett, 81, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary in Springville. 801-489-6021 https://www.wheelermortuaries.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lionel Karl Averett Lionel Averett See what people are talking about at The Community Table!