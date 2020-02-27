1939-2020
Lionel (Lanny) Karl Averett, age 80, of Springville, Utah passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1939 in Springville, Utah to Fredrick Edward Averett and Helen Vione Anderson Averett.
Lanny married Linda Lee Hamblin on March 3, 1984, in the Provo, Utah Temple. They have been sweethearts, best friends, and traveling companions for the past 36 years. While on a recent trip, Lanny left to journey to a higher and better place.
Lanny had an exuberance for life and lived it to the fullest. He loved to travel. He loved family outings and get-togethers. He absolutely loved each and every one of his grandchildren. It was the highlight of the week going four-wheeling with his cousins. He loved yard sales and thrift shops. He loved animals, especially his little dogs.
Lanny was a heavy equipment operator and helped to build thousands of miles of roads throughout the state. Most of his time was spent working for WW Clyde Co. He recently received his 50-year Operating Engineers Belt Buckle and Pin.
Lanny is survived by his wife, Linda; his children: Patricia Gail, John Fred, and Shirley Jo, and stepchildren; Merrill Shane Johnson and Marilee Petro; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: John E. Averett, Fredrick Gale Averett and Glen Anderson Averett.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Springville 3rd Ward Chapel, 355 East Center Street, Springville, Utah. Friends and family may call at Wheeler Mortuary Thursday 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Friday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Springville Evergreen Cemetery.