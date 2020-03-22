Lloyd Delbert Bishop

1940-2020
On Thursday March 19, 2020 our wonderful Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is joyfully reunited with his wife Nancy, son Jr. and his Great grandson Raxtyn along with his parents and brothers.
Lloyd was born September 18, 1940 to James Delbert Graham Bishop and Elvera Watson in Heber City Utah. He was the youngest of 5 boys Lee, Dan, Bob, Baby Jack. He married Nancy Farley on December 9, 1960 and spent 49 years together before her passing in 2010. They raised 5 boys and 1 girl and after mom passed a 2nd daughter was finally found after many years of searching.
Dad grew up in Orem and Payson. He worked on the family farm, raised cows and sheep. He was a hard worker his whole life. He worked on potato farms in Idaho, worked at Geneva Steel, did drywall and roofing, was a truck driver and jack of all trades. He could do just about anything. Even his hobby was working, growing the largest garden in the area to share with all. Any excess (which was buckets) after family, friends and neighbors had used all they could was taken to share the harvest.
He was extremely generous and willing to give you the shirt off his back. Everyone that knew him loved him and enjoyed his teasing personality. Many at the coffee shop experienced his generosity of buying their coffee. It was always a challenge to be quick enough to beat “Bishop” in paying for your own coffee. He is a great and wonderful man.
Dad we love and miss you. Thank you for teaching us the value of hard work and how to love and serve others. We will miss your fun teasing. I love you Dad.
Lloyd is survived by his children, James (Sherry), Rick, Robert (Camille), Terry (Beth), Brandi (Jr. Wife) Stephanie & Jeffrey Crystal, Brenda (Brent) Mitton. 31 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held Friday March 27, 2020. A memorial will be TBA. Funeral services are under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary Orem. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please “pay it forward” serve someone you may not normally think of serving.