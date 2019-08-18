1948-2019
Lois Ann Ritchie, age 71, died on August 12, 2019 at home in Provo, UT surrounded by her family and loved ones after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Lois was born on May 10, 1948 in Flint, Michigan to Jessie and Clois Peters. She graduated from Madison High School and she received a Bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University. She was happily married to J Bonner Ritchie for nearly 37 years. Her favorite job was teaching and she travelled the world with her husband in that pursuit.
Lois is survived by her husband, four children, nine grandchildren and two siblings.
Her greatest love was her family, but Lois also enjoyed reading, sewing and photography. Her great cause in this lifetime was to love and care for all children and there are many beyond her own relations who call her “Gram.”
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Oak Hills Stake Center, 925 E. North Temple Dr., Provo, UT.