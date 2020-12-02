Lois Ann Taylor
Lois Ann Taylor, passed away peacefully November 29, 2020, in Spanish Fork, Utah. She was born July 13, 1927, in Spanish Fork, to John S. and Hazel Taylor.
Lois worked 19 years with the telephone company, in Spanish Fork, where she made many life-long friends. She then went to the University of Utah and received a teaching degree. She taught at Jackson and Meadowlark Elementary Schools. She loved being a teacher to her many "kids."
She liked poetry and good music and had beautiful penmanship.
Family and friends were very important to Lois. She loved them very much, and they loved her in return.
Lois is survived by her sister, Helen Taylor Fowler. She is preceded in death by her sister, Zola Taylor Jackman; and her brothers, Earl Taylor and Kenneth Taylor.
Private funeral services will be held. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkermemorials.com