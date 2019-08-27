1923-2019
Lois Annie Beck Childs passed away quietly at the Charleston Assisted Living home August 24, 2019 in Cedar Hills, UT surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 22, 1923 in Otto, Wyoming. The 7th child of Alfred Wakefield Beck and Lois Annie Marie Fjeldsted. She married Edward Lynn Childs in the Manti LDS Temple on May 12, 1943.
Lois was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved being surrounded by family. She did expert needlework and made Christmas Stockings for nearly all of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching all sports, playing card games and doing puzzles. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Lois loved serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints and especially loved her time as a Temple worker in the Provo and Timpanogos Temples. She and Lynn served 2 missions — One in the Philippines and later in Atlanta Georgia.
She is survived by her children: Bruce (Linda), Grant (Irene), Lynnette, Debi (Bud), Becky (Don), Phyllis (Dan), 32 grandchildren, 85 Great-grandchildren and 3 great-greatgrandchildren (with 4 more on the way).
She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Lynn, 2 grandsons, 2 sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law and her siblings, John Alfred, Alice, William Ebert, Jesse Wakefield, Jenna Mae and Evelyn.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Orem Orchard Stake Center, 810 East 600 North, Orem, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 — 10:30 am. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com