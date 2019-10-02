1939-2019
On Saturday, September 28, 2019, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Lois Blanch Anderson Hayward passed away. Lois was born July 30, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Leland E. Anderson and Blanch Hunsaker Anderson. Her childhood years were spent in Manti, Utah, the town which she always considered home.
Her family moved to Provo, Utah, as she began high school at BY High. She then went on to attend college at BYU, graduating with honors in Elementary Education. She was a very successful teacher of 3rd and 4th graders for the next seven years at Maeser and Dilworth Elementary while her husband finished school.
She married Gerald Lynn Hayward in February, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple. Lois’ life was centered around her family and she was devoted to her husband and children. She enjoyed involving herself with her children and grandchildren’s activities. Never a day went by that she didn’t ask on the phone, “Tell me about the kids.” Lois had a passion for making her home a beautiful and serene place. She was a very creative person and put that creativity in everything she touched. She loved reading, doing family history, giving of herself and serving others. Lois was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and most of her life was spent in leading and teaching young women and Relief Society. She was a great example to many people.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Don Anderson; four sisters Shirley Cazier, Sharon Anderson, Helen Thornton and Faye Frazier Shaw. She is survived by her husband Gerald L. Hayward, son Steven L. Hayward (Tia), daughter Laura Lee Farrer, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Fort Midway LDS Chapel (1102 S. Center St., Midway). A visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, from 6-8 pm and prior to the Friday service from 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM. Burial at the Midway Cemetery.
Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Lois at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
We wish to express deep appreciation to Visiting Angels and Donna Barnett who became Lois’ good friend and the staff at Provo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care and concern for her.