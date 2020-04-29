1930-2020
Lois Burch Morgan passed away at her home Saturday morning, April 25th, 2020. She was born on Friday, June 20th, 1930, in the front room of their Gothic Revival family home at 33 North 600 West in Provo, to Pearl Estella Bradford Burch and William Hilton Burch. She was the last of seven children including Dean, Hilton, Garth, Fae, Bill, and George. Lois was a “daddy’s girl” sitting on her father’s knee at dinner time because there were no more available chairs. She was also highly independent and, at age 11, she walked downtown to Heindselman’s and took their knitting class. She then came home and taught her mother to knit. While attending BY Elementary School, Lois was busy candling eggs and preparing them for sale in the family poultry business. Lois attended Franklin Junior High and BY High, where she excelled academically, and was involved in multiple activities, including serving as the yearbook editor and a member of the Sub-Debs. Following high school she enrolled in the University of Utah College of Nursing where she later graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing and was a member of Phi Beta.
She was married on February 2, 1951 to Dr. Robert Leland Morgan, her high school sweetheart who, at the time, was a medical student at the University of Southern California. Lois worked as a nurse in Los Angeles while Bob finished his medical training. She and Bob raised their family in Paradise, California. They also lived in Chico, California, on a walnut orchard in Durham, California and eventually retired to Rocklin, California and Midway, Utah.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her eldest son, Paul Andrew Morgan.
Lois is survived by her husband of 69 years and five of her children. They and their spouses include Christopher B. and Stephanie Thomas Morgan, Richard B. and Leona Gima Morgan, Craig B. and Cinda Burton Morgan, Diedre Morgan and Mark N. Roberts, Pamela Morgan and Adam J. Alexander.
The children are guiding her grandchildren: Andrew, Ian, Eric, Alexander, Connor, Drew, Cage, Kimberly, James, Bradley, Marissa, Bryce, Landon, Kiera, Nolan, Jenner, Matilda, Sage, Quinn, Eden, Summer and Grace. And on to the next generation of great-grandchildren: Carson, Caitlin, Owen, Rhett, Emma, June, Bridge, Scarlett, Bradford, Greyson, Jaky and Aaliyah.
Lois was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, giving generously of her time to church service. Lois held numerous leadership callings, including Primary President, Ward and Stake Relief Society President, but her most favorite was in the Nursery, where she would pop popcorn on Fast Sunday and let the smell waft down the hallway of the church building. In her senior years, she and Bob were called to be missionaries in the California Roseville Mission office, a calling they thoroughly enjoyed. Lois also spearheaded the Humanitarian Day in the Rocklin California Stake, where ladies and youth happily came together and sewed and tied numerous quilts for those in need. She could often be found at home knitting leper bandages or NICU hats and booties or beautiful hand-knit sweaters for children in Romania, all while listening to books on tape. She had a true zest for both learning and doing.
Lois loved to travel and ski all over the world. She belonged to the Ski Bees Group for 35 years, retiring from skiing at the age of 82.
Lois was practical, prudent, thrifty, talented, and possessed a “can-do” attitude. Anyone who visited her home would be blessed with an artfully prepared, nutritious, gourmet meal, beautifully presented, along with garnishes and heated and chilled dinnerware. Her home reflected her gift for interior design and creativity. Lois was an excellent seamstress and loved nature, flowers and gardening. She valued education and continued learning by taking classes at Chico State University in Japanese and floral design. Lois was obedient, faithful, trustworthy, and a very good friend. She spent many hours with her best friend and sister Fae playing marathon Scrabble games (some known to last a week) and visiting with each other.
As with everything she did in life, Lois showed us how to endure to the end elegantly and gracefully.
May you rest in peace, wife, mother, grand, and great.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, Provo Utah. A viewing will be held at the Nelson Family Mortuary in Provo from 10:00 — 11:30 that morning.