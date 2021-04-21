Lonnie "Warren Smith" George Elbert
1957 - 2021
Lonnie George Elbert, 63, of Orem, Utah passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Lon was born as Lonnie Warren Smith on Dec 10, 1957 in Klamath Falls, Klamath County, Oregon to Kent Warren and Loya (Tobiasson) Smith. His father died two years later in a car wreck. Loya remarried Ramon George Elbert, and Lon was adopted into this union as Lonnie George Elbert. Lon enjoyed working and learning. As a Spanish Fork mailman, he enjoyed the personal association with each resident on his route. As a self-taught carpenter, he enjoyed making custom cabinets for high-end homes. He enjoyed his employment in building maintenance for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference Center in Salt Lake City. His favorite job was as a helicopter mechanic. Lon could fix anything, build anything and make anything grow. He loved participating in and watching all kinds of sports. He was a scratch golfer, competitive tennis player and loved riding his motorcycle. He had great capacity to empathize and care for the needs of others. He was solid in his testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shared his love of the Lord with anyone in his circle of influence. He is survived by his precious daughters: Stephanie (Brian) Murray of Orem, UT and Jaclyn (Josh) Cowan of South Carolina; seven grandchildren: Tanis, Rowan, Wren and Accalia Otting; and Evolet, Gwendolyn and Rosalie Cowan; his mother Loya Elbert, White City, OR; sister June (Anthony) Lopez, Santaquin, UT; brothers Jeff (Lori) Elbert, Mona, UT and Scott Elbert, White City, OR; ex-wives Diane (Lazell) Preator, Las Vegas, NV, Laura (Rex) Smith Seattle, WA and Nadine Eastwood, Springville, UT. He was preceded in death by his natural father Kent Warren Smith, and adoptive father Ramon George Elbert.
Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.