1925-2020
Lora Jean Forsey Rowley Spencer passed away peacefully at her home in Payson, Utah on the morning of April 30, 2020.
Lora was born March 3,1925 in Richfield, Utah to David Churchill Forsey Jr. and Stella Bertha Christensen. Her family moved to Payson during her childhood where she attended all her public schooling, graduating from Payson High School in 1943. While attending Brigham Young University she met Don Ernest Rowley and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 3, 1945. After residing in Orem, Utah where their four children were all born, Lora and Don sold their fruit farm there and moved their family to the West Mountain Area of Payson in 1960. They successfully started the first of what would become many fruit farms in that area and she never moved again. Her husband Don passed away in 1995. In 2003 she married family friend and widower Buss Spencer and they filled each other’s life with companionship and happiness until his passing in 2010.
Lora chose the profession of wife, mother and homemaker and was the consummate professional. Her cheerful, loving, and nurturing nature filled the Rowley home with a peaceful and content spirit that made her home the favorite of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lora was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and gave a lifetime of service in multiple callings in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary. She was also an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers for many years.
As Lora’s body weakened the last years of her life, her light never dimmed and she was cheerful and a delight to visit until the very end. Her oldest daughter Nedra cared for her for years and then a granddaughter, Kym (Brady) Butler moved their family in with Lora during her last 8 months to give her assistance and company. The Butlers brought her much joy, and Kym held her hand as she left this life.
Lora is survived by her four children, Nedra Grover, Brenda (David) Bennion, Loretta (Darrell) Stacey, and Robert (Cara) Rowley as well as Don’s brother Norman Rowley and his wife Judy. She has 19 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren. The youngest great-grandchild (Robyn Lora Rowley) was born in Payson at the same hour of Lora’s passing.
Lora will be interred at the Payson City Cemetery alongside her eternal companion, Don. Graveside services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020. Services will be conducted by Bishop Ryan Rowley, a grandson.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.