Loretta V Lewis

1942 — 2020
In Loving Memory of Loretta V. Bott Lewis, 77 years, who passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Evanston Regional Hospital in Evanston, WY.
She was born in Provo, UT on July 4, 1942 to Kai V. Viggo Bott and Mary Annabell Pendley Bott. She loved camping, Eureka Utah, family, friends and shopping. She will be dearly missed.
Loretta is survived by one daughter, Kailene (Shane) Brown; three sons, Ronnie (Karen) Lewis, Russ Lewis and Mark (Wendy) Lewis; four grandchildren and their spouses.
Services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Evanston Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.crandallfhevanston.com.