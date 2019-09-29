1924-2019
Everyone loved Lorna. Lorna Cowley Walker, passed away in Lindon, Utah on September 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Lorna was born in Venice, Utah to Ray and Jennie Davis Cowley. She was valedictorian and student body president at Richfield High her senior year and later attended BYU. Her first husband, Alden Fillmore of Richfield, was killed in World War 11. She met and married Stanley H. Walker of Pleasant Grove (stockbroker, mayor of Lindon, and Utah County Treasurer) in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four children: Patricia Walker, San Francisco, CA; Jeanne McCollum (Evan) Castle Rock, CO; Harold S. Walker (Kellie) Gilbert, AZ; and Holly Meiners (Mike), Orem, UT. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and brought her much joy.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Aspen Eighth Ward Chapel, 1485 N 800 W, Orem, Utah with a viewing from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.