Lorna Dorothy Johnson Christensen
Lorna Dorothy Johnson Christensen passed away due to COVID-19 on October 15, 2020, one day shy of her 82nd birthday. She fought as hard as she could, but in the end she became one of the faces that will forever represent this pandemic as the world continues to fight this invisible foe.
Lorna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Christensen; her eldest son, Kayle D. Christensen; parents Keith and Dorothy Johnson; and countless loved ones.
Lorna was born on October 16, 1938 in Orem, Ut. She was the only child of Keith and Dorothy Johnson. She graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1956. As the lifelong secretary of her graduating class, she took it upon herself to ensure the reunions continued every year. As the years passed the class of '56 became fewer in number and her commitment to keeping the remaining friends together grew stronger. Her final reunion with her beloved class members was at her home on August 22, 2020; a bring-your-own-food/socially-distanced visit in her backyard. Nothing could stop her from gathering with her friends.
While attending BYU she was courted by her future husband, Donald H. Christensen. Don lived near her parents' home and drove the Provo city bus, taking her to and from school each day. They were sealed for time and all eternity on September 11, 1958 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. In 1960 they built their family home in Orem where they raised their 4 children. She lived the rest of her life in that home.
She joined this world loved by many and left it the same way. Survived by her 3 children Kathryn "Kathy" Christensen, Darryl K.(Patricia) Christensen, and Sherry Lauritzen; daughter-in-law, Kay (Rafe) Bradley, 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and countless best friends, as that is the only kind of friend she knew how to be.
She had the spirit of a pioneer: strong, independent, and unwavering. She never stopped working. She was a beloved mother and homemaker to their 4 children. She returned to the workforce in the early '70s. She excelled in whatever she did; one of her many accomplishments being the #6 salesperson in the nation for Tupperware in 1975. Later working with Rubbermaid, Osmond studios, Nuskin, she left the workforce retiring from the property management group for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She was a devoted lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her life was one of serving others in any way she could. As her friends became older and were unable to drive, she took it upon herself to take them to the Dr., grocery stores, and other places as needed. It seemed that others aged but she refused to. She would have a game night with her friends and family, host any party, cook every chance that she got, and in her spare time could fill an entire room with crocheted potholders. There was never any stopping her. If she wanted to do something, she did it.
She was an anchor to us all; always proudly reminding us of how our family settled the area and making sure that we kept our ties to it. A strong matriarch to a continuously expanding family tree, she ensured that we always knew our roots.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Windsor 2nd Ward Building, 60 East 1600 North, Orem. Friends and family may also visit prior to services Saturday October 24, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m., Funeral Services will be at 11 am at the same church. She will be buried in the Orem City Cemetery following the services. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of people will be allowed in the buildings at any one time. The family is working on additional accommodation for friends to attend the funeral, please be understanding in these unprecedented times. We thank you for your love, patience and grace.