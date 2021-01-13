Lorna Edith Brooks Bezzant
October 15, 1942 - January 8, 2021
Lorna Edith Brooks Bezzant, 78, of Pleasant Grove passed away peacefully, Friday, January 8, 2021. Lorna was born October 15, 1942 in Lehi to Glen Irvin and Fay Melissa Kidd Brooks. She married Richard Leon Bezzant and lived their adult life in Pleasant Grove.
Lorna grew up in Lehi and attended school there. She spent many years working in the family business "Brookline Farms". Lorna enjoyed crocheting and quilting and made many blankets to donate to good causes. Her family was also a receiver of all her handwork. She loved to spoil her children, grandchildren and extended family. She was was loved by so many, especially nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her three sons: Richard J. Bezzant, Robert Ramiro Bezzant and Jeffrey Jose Bezzant; Daughter in law, Melissa Sabey; four grandson's Damian, Hagen, Oakley and Matthew; siblings: Glenna Wignall, Burton (Vanetta) Brooks, Janice Criswell, Gloria Blanco and sister-in-law, Paulette Brooks. Additional survivors include her step-children: Mary Ann (Larry) Strong, Geraldine (Rhinehardt) Lawrence, Judith (Scott) Albiston, Joy (Ken) Wallace and Lorene (Marty) Christensen and many step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents and brothers: Irvin and Jerry Brooks.
A Private family viewing for Lorna and invited guests will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 in the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel. Family and friends are invited to the Graveside services in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery the same day at 1:00 pm.