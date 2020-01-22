Lorna May McCoy Hall, age 87, passed away peacefully at home, January 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born October 17, 1932 in Afton, Wyoming, the youngest child of Murl Ray and Isabelle Bowles McCoy.
Lorna was a loving wife of James Clifford Hall and the mother of ten children, six boys and four girls. Lorna and Jim had the pleasure of being apart of the Indian Placement Program. So they added four Native American youth to their family for their Junior and Senior years at Pleasant Grove High School. Their names are Gary Setella, Lena Nelson, Delbert Bitsue, and Dennis Chatter.
Lorna and Jim were faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They served a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois and loved every minute of it. Lorna served many callings in the church and served them with love, kindness, and charity. She served in the Relief Society presidency, Stake Relief Society Presidency, Primary Presidency, as a Primary Teacher many times, as a Cub Scout Leader, a Visiting Teacher, on the Compassionate Service Committee and other various callings. She had many talents that she shared with family and friends, such as: sewing, crocheting, knitting, quilting, oil painting, tole painting, homemade card making, candy making. and creating all sorts of fun craft projects. The family’s favorites were the tins of homemade chocolates and the homemade wooden and tole painted Christmas ornaments that she gave to her children and grandchildren every Christmas.
Lorna was preceded in Death by her beloved husband, James Clifford Hall, their precious 5 year-old son, James (Jimmie) Murl Hall; granddaughter, Tannika Dawn White; grandson, Preston Lamar McCoy
Hall; great-grandaughters, Taci Papworth, Evelyn (Evie) Grace Ashton, and great-grandson, Quintien David Gonzalez; her parents Murl and Isabelle McCoy, her half brothers and sisters, Warren Henderson, Anthon Henderson, Elda Henderson, Carl McCoy, Ruby McCoy, and her brothers, Glenn McCoy and Arlynn McCoy.
She is survived by her children, Christine (Ken) Johnson, St. George, Utah; Michael Jay (Penny) Hall, Washington, Utah; Lorneta (Gary) Ferguson, Hurricane Utah; Clifford Dee (Kimberly) Hall, Apache Junction, Arizona; Eileen (Leon)(Lumpy) White, Indianola, Utah; Robert Clyde (Isabelle) Hall, St. George, Utah; Arthur (Coy) McCoy (Sheri) Hall, Taylor, Texas; Gary Wayne (Stephanie) Hall, Santa Clara, Utah; Malinda (Kevin) Willett, Lindon, Utah; 47 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren, and 5 more great-grandchildren on the way.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2:00pm at the St. George 10th Ward Chapel, 591 West 500 North, St. George, Utah 84770. The viewing will be from 12:00-1:45pm prior to services at the same location. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.
