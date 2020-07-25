1928 — 2020
Lorraine Olsen, age 91, passed away July 21, 2020, in Mapleton, Utah. She died of natural causes. She was born September 5, 1928 in Salt Lake City, UT, to Blaine and Louise Hansen.
Lorraine graduated from Spanish Fork High School and then attended Brigham Young University, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. She married Snell Olsen on June 1, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. For the first year of their marriage, they lived in Fort Hood, Texas where Snell was stationed in the Army. They lived in Spanish Fork for many years and moved to Mapleton in 1967 to live on the family farm.
Lorraine’s greatest joy was her family. She supported her husband in his sheep business and nurtured her children and grandchildren. She created a home full of comfort, good food, and a listening ear.
Lorraine taught school at the Rees School and Fort Hood Elementary School. She worked for several years at the Oak Crest Inn and was a teacher’s aide later in life.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a firm testimony. She served in the Relief Society, Primary, and Sunday School organizations. She taught Sunday School for several years at the Utah County Jail.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Snell Olsen, parents, brothers Brent and Kent Hansen, and sister Susan Hansen. She is survived by her children Shawn (Mary Carol), Michele Boyack (David), Scott (Susan), Janean Thomas (Curtis), Jedd (Jackie), Kirk (Tami), and Jennifer Braithwaite.
A private family memorial service is planned, and the proceeding services will be available on the Legacy Funerals & Cremations Facebook page or online at www.LegacyFunerals.com.
Thanks to Spring Garden Rest Home for their compassionate care of Lorraine.