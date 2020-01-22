LouAnn Steele Smith passed away January 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born January 2, 1954 to Gene and Lou Rita Stilson Steele.
She loved spending time with family more than anything else in the world.
She is survived by her father Gene Steele; 5 children Jason (Angie) Cook, Michelle (Doug) Johnson, Rick (Albery) Atkin, Abbey (TJ) Ewell, Lee (Malene) Atkin; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters Joyce Lant, Cindy Bartlett, and Karen Vigil; 2 brothers Larry and Jeff Steele; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Gene Atkin; mother Lou Rita Steele and daughter Virginia Atkin.
Services will be held
at 11:00 am on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Goshen City Cemetery. There will be a viewing at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, Friday January 24th from 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday January 25th from 9:30-10:30 am.