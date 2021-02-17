Louise Bishop Baum Feb 17, 2021 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Louise Bishop Baum1928 - 2021 Louise Bishop Baum, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Orem, Utah. To leave condolences please visitwww.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Louise Bishop Baum Grandmother Condolence Orem Aunt Pass Away Utah See what people are talking about at The Community Table!