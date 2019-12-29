1936-2019
Louise Ekker Schouten, 83, passed away on December 26, 2019 in South Ogden, Utah of causes incident to age. She was born on July 21, 1936 in Provo, Utah to John Ekker and Florence Harrison.
She spent her childhood between Springville, Utah and the family ranch in the desert west of the Oquirrh Mountains, with her sister and two brothers. After graduating from Springville High School, she attended Brigham Young University. She married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Warren Schouten in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Oregon for six years, and then moved in 1966 to South Ogden, Utah. She and Warren were married for almost 60 years. Their life was joined by their son James Warren, and daughter Patricia Anne.
Louise was a lifelong musician, accomplished percussionist and music teacher. Her playing included BYU Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra, Pacific University Symphony Orchestra, and (Utah) Intermountain Symphony. She played professionally with the Portland (now Oregon) Symphony Orchestra. However, her greatest legacy was as a music teacher. In addition to 14 years teaching with the Golden Spike Youth Symphony Orchestra, she taught privately from 1966 until 2018. Hundreds of students benefitted not just from her music, but her interest in the personal life of each student, whom she loved almost as much as her own children and grandchildren (whom she also taught). To quote one mother of a percussion student: “Every young person needs a Louise Schouten in their life, to love and teach them, be their friend, mentor, and give them a feeling of self-worth.”
Louise was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Young Women’s Organization for over 30 years. She received both the Golden Gleaner and the Young Women’s Recognition Awards.
Her love for her pioneer heritage was manifest in her membership in the Camp Spinner and Weber Far South Center Company of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, serving on the board of the latter. She was a member of the Camenae Ladies’ Club, PTA, and other community organizations.
Louise is survived by two children, Dr. James (Ruth) Schouten and Patty (Michael) Murphy; eight grand children, Lucy, Katie, Anna and Lydia Schouten, and Jackson, Kaitlyn, Austin, and Carson Murphy. She is also survived by one brother, Jim (Linda) Ekker; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Louise was preceded in death by an infant daughter; her parents; mother and father-in-law; husband, Warren; sister, Leta; brother, John Gerrit; two sisters-in-laws and three brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley 3rd Ward LDS Chapel, 5640 S. 850 E, South Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
