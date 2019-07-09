1942 — 2019
Louise Ida Olsen Johnson, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday July 6, 2019. Her husband Mark, sister Carol, family, and a friend were by her side. Louise was born April 12, 1942 in American Fork, Utah. She was the daughter of John F. And Opal Ida Lund Olsen. She was the second of three children, Richard the oldest, and Carol the youngest. She met and married Mark W. Johnson on March 30, 1961 in Ely, Nevada. They have two sons together Corey and Kevin. She loved to do crafts, crocheting, knitting and gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents, her two sons Corey and Kevin. Survivors include her loving husband, Mark, brother Richard Olsen, sister Carol Christensen, Mark’s sister Mary McDaniel and his brothers Dave and Dennis Johnson and many nieces, nephews and friends who love her very much. Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland where a viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 am prior to the services. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com