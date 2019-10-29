1952 — 2019
Louise Partner Harrison was born June 28, 1952 to Thora May Hughes Partner and Harry Elbert Partner in Panguitch, Utah. She passed away on October 27, 2019 in Provo, Utah.
She spent her childhood in Henrieville, Utah and graduated from Bryce Valley High School in 1970.
She moved to Long Beach, California in the fall of 1970. She met Joel Harrison in Long Beach and they were married in the St. George Temple on June 26, 1971. They lived in Long Beach, California until October 1977 when they moved to Provo, Utah.
She is survived by her husband Joel Harrison, children Lisa Smith (Darren); Ryan Harrison (Emily); Clayton Harrison (Lauren), 10 grandchildren with another expected in November. She is also survived by sisters Carol Holmes (Bill); Evelyn Parry (Grayson); Marilyn Bilbo (Chuck); brother-in-law Lee Sorensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Steven, and a sister, Joyce Sorensen.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1260 West 1150 North, Provo, Utah.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Nelson Family Mortuary 4780 North University Avenue, Provo, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at the Church on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. To read full obituary and to send condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.