Lowell Horton

1926-2019
Lowell “Ed” Eugene Horton died Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home in Spanish Fork, Utah.
He was born on October 3, 1926 in Murray, Iowa to John S. and Iva Verona Horton. He married Barbara Dean Hill on October 13, 1951 in Evanston, Wyoming.
He is survived by two daughters Merlene (Joe) Kirby of Mapleton, Utah; Debbie (Dave) Gordon of Payson, Utah; one son George (Elizabeth) Horton of Anchorage, Alaska; one brother Loren N. Horton of Iowa City, Iowa and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers and one grandson.
Ed graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Forestry. He proudly served in the US Army in World War II. He worked for the US Forest Service in Utah and Idaho, and for the BLM in the Pacific Southwest Region in California, as a Forester and Ecologist.
Ed was active in the American Legion for 61 years holding various offices. He loved collecting dead sticks and branches from the forests and making walking sticks out of them. He liked to make sure he got enough exercise by walking outside or in the halls of Legacy House until the last year of his life.
There will be no funeral services. Cremation under the care of Lindquist’s Bountiful Mortuary. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice or Boys Town in Nebraska. Boystown.org.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Legacy House of Spanish Fork, Advanced Health Care of Salem, and Hearts for Hospice for their love and care of him.
