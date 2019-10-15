1933-2019
Loyola Maria Trujillo Ezell, 86, of Highland, Utah passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 11, 2019.
Born April 27, 1933 in Taos, New Mexico the daughter of Pedro Antonio and Eustacia Martinez Trujillo. She married William E. Ezell in Tooele, Utah. They were married for 69 wonderful years. Loyola loved her family, sewing and her garden. She was especially talented with growing her flower garden. She was a true animal lover and they lovedher in return. Loyola retired from the Utah State Developmental Center after 23 years, there she made many lifelong friends. Her family was the focus of her life, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, children: Margeritte (Ernie) Smith, Diane (Brent) Smith, Larry (Jeri) Ezell, 16 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and her siblings, Clarence (Mickey) Trujillo and Martha Trujillo. Preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, and her sister Eileen Lively. Services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the American Fork Cemetery, 600 North Center Street. A visitation will be held prior to the services at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North Am. Fork from 9:45 to 10:45 am. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com