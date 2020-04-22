1947-2020
We are saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, LTC Peter Kendal Wilson on April 19, 2020, age 72, who passed away at home. A Covid-19 compliant viewing will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary in Provo at 4780 N. University Ave. on Friday, April 24th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A funeral will be held for immediate family only but will be webcast live on Saturday, April 25th at 11:00am. Please visit www.NelsonMortuary.com to read the full obituary and watch the webcast.