Lucele Kartchner Christiansen
1926 - 2021
Lucele Kartchner Christiansen moved on from this life on June 6, 2021 in Bountiful, Utah due to the effects of Dementia and Alzheimer's. Lucele was born to Lafayette Shepherd Kartchner and Alice Smith on November 4, 1926 in Snowflake, Arizona. She graduated in 1948 with a degree in Sociology at Brigham Young University. From June 1949 to February 1951 she served as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission.
She married John R. Christiansen on September 18, 1951 in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lucele spent her life supporting her husband and children and serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her community service included PTA, the Red Cross, The Madsen Memorial Chorus and social organizations including BYU Women, Pro Libris and Comitas.
Lucele and John served as Missionaries in the Temple Square Mission from May 1993 until June 1994.
Lucele was John's compassionate caregiver for the final 5 years of his life.
Survivors include her brother Rey B. Kartchner as well as her children David & Cindy Christiansen, Steven & Katy Christiansen, ElRay Christiansen, Carol & Gordon Pope and Dan & Claire Christiansen and 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Oak Hills First Ward chapel, 1038 North 1200 East in Provo, Utah on Saturday, June 12th. Visitation starts at 10:30 a.m., funeral is at noon with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Hills.
For more information and to send condolences, please visit www.russonmortuary.com/obituaries.