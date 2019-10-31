1933-2019
Lucille Cameron Bowles age 86, of Springville passed away Monday October 28, 2019.
Lucille was born March 31, 1933 in Panguitch, UT., where she spent her childhood years, and then later moved to Springville where she met and married Boyd George Bowles on April 4, 1952. Later they were eternally sealed in the Provo Temple.
Lucille was all about family, and they will miss her dearly. She loved her 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and her 9 great grandchildren. Lucille was not only a mother that her entire family leaned on, but she was also a friend that they could all depend on.
Lucille had many friends that meant they world to her, and many people remember her from her years working at Allen’s Drug. She was funny, compassionate, willful, and a little bit stubborn. She will be missed by all that knew her, but she is back with the love of her life and they are now able to celebrate their reunion and start their eternal life together.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Boyd, parents Sherman and Faun Cameron, 2 sisters; Elaine Reece and Dorothy Barney and 1 brother John Cameron. She is survived by her 2 daughters; Debra Rinehart, and Valerie Patterson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville, Utah. There will be a viewing at the mortuary one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be sent www.wheelermortuaries.com.