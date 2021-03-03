1922-2021
Lucille Marie (Ruffatto) Sheehan, 98, of Choteau, MT passed away peacefully February 28, 2021 at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau. Lucille was born March 10, 1922 to Steve and Giovanna Ruffatto, the second of four children. She grew up on the family homestead in the Charley Creek community in western Richland County, attended country school and graduated from Brockton High School and Billings Business School. She married Leonard Sheehan on December 27, 1945 in Sidney, Montana. She worked as a bookkeeper, receptionist and secretary in Montana and Minnesota, and various assembly lines in Utah, where Leonard died in 1984. She retired from Auto-Meter in 2003 at the age of 81 and moved to Choteau to be near her daughter. Lucille excelled as a seamstress and sewed her own clothes and those of her family. She made a wedding dress and sewed communion dresses for the Missions. She also reupholstered furniture. She loved to bake: breads, cakes, maple bars and cinnamon rolls, and made a mean brownie. She gifted family and friends with her attractive needlework on special occasions. She usually kept a garden and did much canning and preserving. For several years she repaired the flags that flew over Skyline Retirement Home and BTMC. Lucille was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and her faith was her great joy. She said the rosary daily until Alzheimer's took her memory. Lucille is survived by her children: Charlotte (Willis) Heron; Tom (Sharon) Sheehan; Gary Sheehan; Patrick (Jeanne) Sheehan. She was also known as "cocoa grandma" to her seven grandchildren and also has 13 great-grandchildren plus one great-great-grandchild. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Mary (George Fisher), (Harold Tolksdorf), and brothers Pete (Audrey) Ruffatto and Johnny (Marguerite) Ruffatto. Lucille was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Many thanks for her years of care to all those at BTMC Extended Care. Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Choteau will take place on Lucille's birthday, March 10, 2021 at 8:30 am with later Mass and burial of ashes at St. Bernard's at Charley Creek to be scheduled in the future. Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com