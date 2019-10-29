1941 — 2019
Lucy Maria Sanchez Ercanbrack, 78, passed away on October 27, 2019. She was born on February 1,1941 in Monte Vista, Colorado to Lee Sanchez and Flora Cortez Sanchez. She married David L. Ercanbrack on April 8,1973 in Ely, Nevada.
She was a waitress in the early years of her marriage and later she was a wonderful homemaker for her family. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband Dave in their truck and trailer.
Lucy is survived by her husband Dave and three sons; Tim (Trini), LeRoy (Stacie) from Provo, and Danny (Connie) from Fairview; sisters Lulu Wegryzn, Louise Torres, and Carla Boudreau; eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers (Claude Sanchez and Gilbert Sanchez) and two sisters (Cora Gonzalez and Helen Gurule).
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Timpanogos memorial gardens cemetery.