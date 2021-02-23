Luella Maria Barlow Smith
After a long and courageous journey with cancer, Luella Maria Barlow Smith, 73-wife of Steven Glen Smith-passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born on November 24, 1947, in Santa Monica, California, the only daughter and youngest child of Edmund Garrett and Evva Maria Burnham Barlow.
Maria graduated in 1965 from Santa Monica High School and in 1967 from Willis Business College. Following graduation, she followed her father and mother to Columbus, Ohio, where she became her father's personal secretary as he opened up the Ohio Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Maria loved serving alongside her parents, and it was there she met Steven. After she returned home, they dated and were sealed for time and all eternity on August 23, 1968, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Maria loved life and was a friend and example to all those who knew her. She was a seamstress and avid reader. Maria also had a passion for the arts, including, painting, card making and paper crafts. For many years, even while her health was weak, she regularly held craft nights with family and friends. Maria was a devoted wife and mother who loved attending musicals, sporting events, baptisms, and birthday celebrations. She loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Maria's faithfulness to her Savior, Jesus Christ, influenced the way she lived her life. She was a Christian and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving as the Primary chorister was her favorite church calling, as she loved little children and teaching them about the Savior through music. Her family was a recipient of her beautiful voice as she would often sing or hum around the home. Maria believed being a mother was her life's mission. Throughout her life, her children gathered around her for gospel conversations and motherly advice; she was the ultimate "late-night listener." She will be remembered as someone whose infectious smile and laugh brought warmth and joy to everyone. Although cancer was a difficult trial for 22 years of her life, Maria's example to endure with grace and humility will be cherished and remembered forever.
In addition to her parents, Maria is preceded in death by her brother Norman and sisters-in-law, Joan and Norma. Surviving her are her husband, six sons, one daughter, and eighteen grandchildren: Steven Michael (Susie Paulsen), Brandon, Alyssa, Tyler, Jessica, and Danielle; Jason Edmund (Emily Camacho), Lissa and Joshua; James McKay (Melissa Richardson), McKayla, Allison, Hailey, Spencer, Julie, and Sydney; Joel Theron (Karen Peterson), Dallin, Nathan, Ian, Benjamin, and Declan; Matthew Garrett; Emily Maria (Robert Bennett); and David Matthew. Also surviving Maria are her brothers, Lynn, Glenn, James (Joan), Paul (Amy), Loree, (sister-in-law), Joel (Mary Lou) and David (Lorraine).
