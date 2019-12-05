1936-2019
LuJean Roper McAllister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away quickly and peacefully on 2 December 2019 at Courtyard at Jamestown Assisted Living in Provo, Utah. She was 83 years old. LuJean was born on 27 October 1936, in Oak City, Utah. She was the second child of seven and oldest daughter of Erma Lovell and Vernon B. Roper. She was raised in Delta, Utah, where she met LeRay L McAllister and they were married on June 4, 1954. Together they raised five children, Ann (Richard Herlin), Douglas (Lynnae), Bruce (Debbie), Marla (Jeff Bennion) and Eric (Suzanne). LuJean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. LuJean served for almost 40 years as a Pink Lady volunteer at the Utah Valley Hospital, where she served as President of that organization. LuJean and her husband LeRay, served as missionaries in the Church Genealogy Library. She also served for years prior to this mission and thereafter as an ordinance worker in the Provo and Mount Timpanogos Temples. LuJean is survived by her five children, 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren her two sisters Rebecca (Ricky) Child and Janece Tolbert and by her brothers Clyde (Loretta) and Steve (Barbara) Roper. She is preceded in death by her husband, LeRay, her parents, two brothers Clinton (Ina Rae) and Max Roper and by two grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Orem Cherry Hill 3rd Ward Building located at 1650 South 200 East, Orem, Utah. Friends and associates may call prior to the funeral service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sundbergolpinmortuary.com where also the full obituary can be viewed. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Courtyard of Jamestown Assisted Living.