Luke Carter May 22, 2021 1 hr ago

Luke Carter

Luke Carter, 18, of Springville, Utah passed away May 18, 2021 in Aubrey, Texas. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, visit www.springcreekmortuary.com.