1942-2019
Our beloved Lydia Sue Black Slater, 77, peacefully passed away in her home in American Fork, UT on October 24, 2019 following a battle with cancer that she fought with dignity and grace. As we reflect upon the beautiful life Sue lived, she will be remembered for deeply loving her family, being present in the moment, always having an eternal perspective, and never letting a task to be done become more important than a person to be loved.
Her life will be honored and celebrated on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the American Fork East Stake Center located at 831 East 500 North, American Fork, Utah where friends and family may attend a viewing from 9:00 -10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary may be read at www.olpinmortuary.com