LYLE BERTON "BERT" TIMPSON
Lyle Berton "Bert" Timpson passed away peacefully September 28, 2020, in
his home, surrounded by his loving children, following a long life well lived.
Bert was born July 4, 1930, in Tooele, Utah, to his parents Lyle Bert and Thelma Gatherum Timpson. He was proud of, and often reminded people that he was a "Yankee Doodle Dandy". He loved growing up in Provo and spending his youth and teenage years in the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing with his mom, dad, family, friends; and later, with his children and grandchildren. He graduated from Provo High School and worked forty-nine years at Geneva Steel.
Bert married his eternal sweetheart, Afton Larsen, on August 14, 1952, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. He was a devoted and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His life was dedicated to service of the Lord, his family, and his fellow man. He was a friend to all, and everyone with whom he came in contact, was blessed by his kindness, service, and his love.
He served with great joy in many callings and was Bishop of the Spanish Fork Sixth Ward and loved all with whom he served. Bert and Afton served a leadership and proselyting mission in the Minnesota, Minneapolis mission, where they touched many lives. He greatly enjoyed serving in his most recent callings as a temple worker and as a religion teacher at the Utah County Jail, where he loved his students unconditionally and they loved him, as he counseled with them and gave them priesthood blessings.
Bert devoted much of his life to civic service. He was a life-long scouter, serving in many capacities, culminating in becoming Chairman of the Palmyra District. He was active in the JayCee's, the local and national Chamber of Commerce, and served many years in the Kiwanis, holding local and state leadership roles.
Bert's family would like to thank all who have cared for him in so many ways. He dearly loved his caregivers: Lexi, Mandy, Kennedy, and Cadence; and particularly Katy Mcleod, who spent countless hours loving and caring for him. He was truly blessed by their love and they were blessed to have cared for him.
Bert is survived by his three children: Danene (Delmar) Harper, Salem; Ladd
(the late Jody) Timpson, Spanish Fork; Corry Timpson, Henderson, Nevada; sister, Vickie Hall, Pleasantview; and his beloved grandchildren: Dustin (Rachael) and Devin (Dayna) Harper; Jason (Melissa) Timpson; Lyndsey (Nick) Harward; and Natalie (Spencer) Tingey; Cameron Timpson; and Alyssa (Chase)
Jenson; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved sweetheart, Afton Larsen; his parents; his sister, Shirley; his brother, Dell; and his daughter-in-law, Jody.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Spanish Fork Sixth Ward Chapel at 585 North Main Street. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 1, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main, Spanish Fork. Masks and proper physical distancing are requested. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.