1959 — 2020
Lyle K. Perry, aged 60 of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020 with his much loved son by his side.
Lyle was born July 10, 1959 in Provo, Utah to Clinton and Helen (Ferre) Perry. He received his Eagle Scout award on April 7, 1974, graduated from Provo High School in 1977, studied business management at National University, became a 1st Class Petty Officer — Gunners Mate Guns in the US Navy, owned a handyman service business, was a Regional Safety Manager with Total Transit, Inc., and had his Realtor license. Needless to say, Lyle was a tireless worker.
On September 24, 1983 he married Susan Hansen, they had one son, Justin Perry, and he was the most important part of his life.
Lyle loved serving in the US Navy and he could easily dismantle and reassemble a gun blindfolded; he was stationed in Virginia Beach and San Diego. He did tours that took him to Japan, Thailand, India, South Korea, and even crossed into North Korean waters at one point. Out of all the ships he was on, the U.S.S. Lynde McCormick destroyer was his favorite.
Growing up, Lyle would hunt, fish, and camp with his family. Later in life he relished going to the shooting range, working on cars, carpentry that he learned from his father, and taking their dog for walks. The one constant amusement throughout his life was his satisfaction in teasing others and being teased.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents and former spouse Susan. He is survived by his son Justin Perry of Phoenix and siblings, Evan (Kathryn) Perry of Provo, Starla Hatfield of Springville, Cheri (Brandon) Bigler of Pleasant Grove, many nieces and one nephew.
Although he will be missed, we know he is with loved ones. At Justin’s request, no services will be held at this time. The family is grateful for condolences, but would appreciate in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Lyle’s name to Soldiers’ Angels at https://soldiersangels.org/.