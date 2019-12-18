1948-2019
Lyman Noyes fought cancer and died in American Fork, Utah on Dec. 12, 2019. He was born Feb. 29, 1948 in Logan, Utah son of John Keith and Elizabeth Clark Noyes.
Survivors are mother, Elizabeth “Beth” Clark Noyes; sister, Nancy Noyes Farrow; and brother, Gordon Clark Noyes. Passions were genealogy, fishing, and lots of talking. Lyman appreciated the love and prayers from AF 13th ward members and FHE group.
Funeral services are 10 am Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the LDS North Stake Building at 975 N. 60 E. American Fork, UT. Burial services at Logan City Cemetery 3 pm the same day. He will be buried next to his father and baby sister, Katherine Noyes, in Logan, Utah.