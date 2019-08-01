19501-2019
Lyman Ted Young, 69, passed away at Utah Valley Regional Hospital July 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born April 1, 1950 in Lehi, Utah to Ted Simon Young and Virginia Louise Tomlin. He was the third child of eight. He married Kaylene (Kay) Farnworth November 28, 1969 in Orem, Utah.
He joined the Navy and served four years as a helicopter fueler and has always said he would go back if he was called up and his health was better. He worked at Backman Foundry for 40 years and has many good friends from there.
Lyman loved to camp with his family until he could no longer go due to his health issues. He was an avid fan of any sports and when the children were younger Monday Night Football was happening in our house.
He is survived by his faithful wife Kay and they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in November. His children: Leo Shayne (Tracy) Young, Sara Lucille Young (companion Cody), Robert Tucker, Aaron Ted Young, and Dustin John Young (Stacy) 14 grandchildren, who he adored. He was proceeded in death by his parents, sibling Terry Ray Young, and his in-laws who he was particularly fond of his father-in-law.
A viewing will be Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 to 12:30 pm at the church at 546 No. 500 W. in Orem, Utah, followed by a graveside service at Orem City Cemetery provided by Serenity Funeral Home of Draper, Utah.