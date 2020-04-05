1936-2020
Lynn Carlston Richardson passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in his home in Provo, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra David Richardson and Fern Carlston; his sister Dorothy Dee Richardson; his brother Grant Ezra Richardson; his son John Andrew Richardson; and his previous spouse May-Britt M. Nelson. He is survived by his wife Marlene Phyllis Hoff; his son David Lynn Richardson (Kathi) of Spanish Fork, UT; his daughter Lynae Ann Richardson (Jason Weiss) and their 4 children Caitlin, Ella, Jaden, and Ava of Damascus, OR. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com.