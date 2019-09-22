1927-2019
Lynn Tanner Lowry passed away September 17, 2019. He was born August 23, 1927 in Pago Pago American Samoa while his parents were serving a mission. He was raised in Canada and Provo, at the age of 17 he joined the Merchant Marines then served in the Army.
After completing his service to his country, he married the love of his life, Betty Muhlestein. They were sealed in the Manti Temple and have been married for 72 years. They were blessed with 6 wonderful children; Betty Lynn “Belle” Ericksen (Jay), Connie Custer (Val), Ronald Lowry (Barbara), Dan Lowry (Dellene), Bob Lowry (Debbie), Debbie Allen (Victor).
After completing high school, he attended BYU and many business seminars. His greatest business accomplishment was owning his own business, Lowry Doors (established in 1950) which he acquired from his father.
He loved serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and willingly accepted church callings and served in many positions. He served with his sweetheart on several missions: Director Mormon Battalion Visitor Center, Nauvoo Visitors Center, the Lindon Cannery and as temple workers.
How do you say goodbye to one of your best friends, a leader and legend? Thank-you for your infinite wisdom and advice, your laughs, big hugs, tickles, pinches, spunk and ability to make every room brighter just because you were in it. Your unwavering faith and most of all your love.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 South 800 East, Orem. Visitations will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 6:00 — 8:00 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and prior to services Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.