1939-2019
Lynne Croft Lynn passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019, after a courageous struggle with the debilitating effects from a series of strokes. She was a remarkably gifted and capable woman whose faith, hope, and charity blessed the lives of so many.
Lynne was born on October 26, 1939, in Lovell, Wyoming, to Dr. Thomas Brown and Elna Dalley Jones Croft. As a child and young woman she was involved in music, dance, theater, cheerleading, and athletics at school, at church, and in the community. Lynne graduated as Valedictorian of her Lovell High School Class of 1957. She studied at Brigham Young University before marrying Barton David Lynn in the Salt Lake Temple on November 20, 1959.
As the wife of a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and mother of six, Lynne created reassuringly stable, orderly, and loving homes for her family in Minnesota, Alaska, Missouri, California, Texas, Iceland, Utah, and Virginia before Bart retired from military service in 1976 and they settled in Orem. She approached every military assignment as an exciting adventure and always made the most of opportunities to meet new people, enjoy new experiences, and serve in new ways.
Music was a constant in Lynne’s life and home. Her talents as a vocalist, pianist, organist, and chorister lifted and blessed her family and others. Lynne’s service as a member of the Tabernacle Choir from 1988 to 2000 brought her great joy, and she toured with the choir around the world.
Lynne was blessed with a natural curiosity and a genuine interest in others. Family and friends always felt welcome in her home and benefitted from her compassionate concern. She faithfully served in a variety of capacities as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also volunteered in countless ways in her community. Lynne used her organizational abilities and love for others to magnify every assignment and was always anxiously engaged in ministering to those in need. Together, Lynne and Bart have been consummate examples of Christ-like service for their descendants and all those who knew them.
Lynne was the loving mother of Kimball (Pamela) of Cypress, TX; Lisa (Robert) Hess of Bountiful, UT; Shawn of Provo, UT; Amy (Samuel) Andrus of Provo and Seattle, WA; Jennifer of Orem, UT; and Christopher (Maria) of West Valley City, UT. She is survived by her husband, and by her six children, two daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, twenty grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Kocherhans and Carol Nelson––both of Orem––and by brother Richard Croft, D.D.S., (Deana) of Scottsdale, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jean Anderson and Helen Peters, and brothers-in-law Dr. James Anderson, August “Pete” Peters, Rex Kocherhans, and Dr. Manfred Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Orchard First Ward building, 670 E. 800 N., Orem. A viewing will take place from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment in the Orem City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or Primary Children’s Hospital are welcome. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.