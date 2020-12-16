Mabel Anita Tillinger Brandon
Mabel Anita Tillinger Brandon, 85, of Payson, passed away on December 12, 2020. Mabel was born on February 2, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to Adam and Mabel Iola Flower Tillinger.
She married John Richard Brandon on August 29, 1950 in Corpus Cristi, Texas. They were later sealed on July 2, 1963 in the Manti Temple. John passed away on June 22, 2016.
She worked for the U.S Postal Service for 27 years. Mabel enjoyed crocheting and sewing.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served as Primary President and in Young Women's.
Mabel is survived by her children Diane Christensen of Spanish Fork, Utah; Connie Wilson of Payson, Utah; Randy (Alice) Brandon of Kaysville, Utah; Sandra (Randy) Provstgaard of Payson, Utah; Yvonne (Bart) Olson of Santaquin, Utah; Gary (Pamela) Brandon of Browns Valley, California; and Rick (Debbie) Brandon of Spanish Fork, Utah. She is also survived by 37 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 25 great-great-grandchildren, brother Walter Tillinger, and sister in laws Clydia Tillinger and Sue Brandon.
She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, mother and father-in-law, 3 brothers, 1 sister, 2 son in laws, 2 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 1 great-granddaughter, 5 sister in laws and 3 brother in laws.
The family would like to thank Canyon Home Care and Hospice for their loving care.
A visitation for family and close friends will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 9-10:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson. A dedication of the grave will be held following the visitation at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson.
