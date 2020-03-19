1939-2020
Marcia Moss Carroll beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister passed away March 15, 2020 in American Fork, Utah. Marcia was born January 31st, 1939 in Lehi, Utah the youngest daughter of Edgar and Florence Moss. She married Ronald DeMar Carroll, they were sealed on November 11, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Marcia was an active member of the LDS church and served in many callings, including temple worker for 12yrs. She worked at Greenwood and Legacy Elementary for 20+ yrs and was fondly remembered by many students. Marcia loved her family, camping, baking, and making things with her hands, but most of all she loved playing games with her family and friends. Marcia and Ron loved to vacation.
Marcia is survived by her husband Ronald D. Carroll and her children Curtis (Annette) Carroll, Corinn (Mike) Brocious, Angela (Bryan) Tamietti, Russel (Jodi) Carroll, 19 grandchildren, 14 1/2 great grandchildren and 2 sisters Nancy & Ruth. She is preceded in death by a grandson. The family would like to give a special thanks to Allyson, Corey, Candace, Candy, Sharon and the amazing staff at Highland Glen.
Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held in her honor at a future date. Celebration date will be announced via social media and through Anderson Mortuary website.